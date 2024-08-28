 Bangladesh: 32-Yr-Old TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Dead In Dhaka Lake; Suicide Suspected Over Latest Facebook Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh: 32-Yr-Old TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Dead In Dhaka Lake; Suicide Suspected Over Latest Facebook Post

Bangladesh: 32-Yr-Old TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Dead In Dhaka Lake; Suicide Suspected Over Latest Facebook Post

The body of the deceased journalist, identified as Sarah Rahanuma, 32, a newsroom editor at the media house Gazi TV was found floating on Hatirjheel Lake, as per Dhaka Tribune.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh TV journalist Sarah Rahanuma | X

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 28: The body of Bangladesh TV journalist was recovered from the Hatirjheel lake in capital Dhaka on Wednesday, local media reported.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's US-based son, Sajeeb Wazed termed the journalist's death as "another brutal attack" on the freedom of expression in the country.

The body of the deceased journalist, identified as Sarah Rahanuma, 32, a newsroom editor at the media house Gazi TV was found floating on Hatirjheel Lake, as per Dhaka Tribune.

In a post on X, Sajeeb Wazed Joy stated, "Rahmuna Sara Gazi TV newsroom editor was found dead. Her body was recovered from Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka city. This is another brutal attack on freedom of expression in Bangladesh. Gazi TV is a secular news channel owned by Golam Dastagir Gazi who was arrested a recently."

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Flood Videos: Death Toll Reaches 16, Over 8,500 People Relocated, Army Called In For Rescue And Relief Ops
Gujarat Flood Videos: Death Toll Reaches 16, Over 8,500 People Relocated, Army Called In For Rescue And Relief Ops
Hema Malini Demands 'Action' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Request Mamata Banerjee To Facilitate What Is Right'
Hema Malini Demands 'Action' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Request Mamata Banerjee To Facilitate What Is Right'
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 100 CCTV Cameras To Bust Interstate Robber Gang; 5 Arrested Within 36 Hours Of Vasai Courier Agency Heist
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 100 CCTV Cameras To Bust Interstate Robber Gang; 5 Arrested Within 36 Hours Of Vasai Courier Agency Heist
SSC CGL 2024: Region Wise Tier 1 Admit Card Out, Check HERE
SSC CGL 2024: Region Wise Tier 1 Admit Card Out, Check HERE

The Dhaka Tribune report cited a man who brought the journalist to the hospital as saying, "I saw the woman floating in Hatirjheel Lake. Later, she was brought to DMCH, where doctors declared her dead."

The Bangladesh news outlet stated that prior to her death, Rahanuma had posted a status on her Facebook on Tuesday night tagging one Fahim Faysal. "It was nice having a friend like you. God bless you always. Hope, you'll fulfill all your dreams soon. I know we had a lots of planning together. Sorry, can't fulfill our plannings. May god bless you in every aspects of your life," she wrote. In an earlier post, she wrote: "It is better to die than to live a life akin to death."

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the incident, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

Read Also
Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Levels Massive Corruption Allegations Against PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi,...
article-image

As per the report, the Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body was kept in the DMCH morgue and the incident has been reported to Hatirjheel police station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh: 32-Yr-Old TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Dead In Dhaka Lake; Suicide Suspected Over...

Bangladesh: 32-Yr-Old TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Dead In Dhaka Lake; Suicide Suspected Over...

Chile Summit India 2024: Chile Reaches Out To India As It Looks To Boost Trade Ties

Chile Summit India 2024: Chile Reaches Out To India As It Looks To Boost Trade Ties

US: New Indictment Filed Against Trump For 2020 Election Actions

US: New Indictment Filed Against Trump For 2020 Election Actions

Pakistan: Jamaat-E-Islami Announces Nationwide Shutter-Down Strike Against Inflation On August 28

Pakistan: Jamaat-E-Islami Announces Nationwide Shutter-Down Strike Against Inflation On August 28

Japan, For 1st Time Ever, Accuses China Of Airspace Violation

Japan, For 1st Time Ever, Accuses China Of Airspace Violation