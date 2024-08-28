Bangladesh: 32-Yr-Old TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Dead In Dhaka Lake; Suicide Suspected Over Latest Facebook Post

Bangladesh TV journalist Sarah Rahanuma | X

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 28: The body of Bangladesh TV journalist was recovered from the Hatirjheel lake in capital Dhaka on Wednesday, local media reported.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's US-based son, Sajeeb Wazed termed the journalist's death as "another brutal attack" on the freedom of expression in the country.

The body of the deceased journalist, identified as Sarah Rahanuma, 32, a newsroom editor at the media house Gazi TV was found floating on Hatirjheel Lake, as per Dhaka Tribune.

In a post on X, Sajeeb Wazed Joy stated, "Rahmuna Sara Gazi TV newsroom editor was found dead. Her body was recovered from Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka city. This is another brutal attack on freedom of expression in Bangladesh. Gazi TV is a secular news channel owned by Golam Dastagir Gazi who was arrested a recently."

The Dhaka Tribune report cited a man who brought the journalist to the hospital as saying, "I saw the woman floating in Hatirjheel Lake. Later, she was brought to DMCH, where doctors declared her dead."

The Bangladesh news outlet stated that prior to her death, Rahanuma had posted a status on her Facebook on Tuesday night tagging one Fahim Faysal. "It was nice having a friend like you. God bless you always. Hope, you'll fulfill all your dreams soon. I know we had a lots of planning together. Sorry, can't fulfill our plannings. May god bless you in every aspects of your life," she wrote. In an earlier post, she wrote: "It is better to die than to live a life akin to death."

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the incident, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

As per the report, the Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body was kept in the DMCH morgue and the incident has been reported to Hatirjheel police station.