Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Levels Massive Corruption Allegations Against PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Calls Defeat To Bangladesh 'New Low'

Imran Khan and Mohsin Naqvi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has levelled some explosive allegations against PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The ex-Pakistan captain has cited Naqvi's involvement in the wheat procurement scandal and alleged that he is the reason behind the law and order situation deteriorating in the country today. He also lamented the recent ten-wicket defeat to Bangladesh as the new low for Pakistan.

Naqvi succeeded Zaka Ashraf for the top role in PCB in January 2024, but has witnessed a tough time ever since, with the men's team struggling a second-string New Zealand side, suffering a group-stage exit in T20 World Cup 2024, and most recently losing a Test to Bangladesh.

In a lengthy tweet, Imran wrote that Naqvi is involved in the wheat procurement scandal and held the 45-year-old responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

"Mohsin Naqvi owns property worth five million dollars in Dubai under his wife’s name. He is involved in the wheat procurement scandal and was behind the most fraudulent election in our country. What are his qualifications? Under him, the law-and-order situation across the country is deteriorating. Every day, people are being martyred in KP and Balochistan."

"The Punjab Police has been tasked with targeting PTI, which has allowed thieves and bandits to grow so strong that they have started abducting and murdering police officers. Mohsin Naqvi himself was investigated by NAB for corruption in 2008."

"The blame for all of this collapse falls on one institution" - Imran Khan

Imran added that it's embarrassing to see the downfall that Pakistan men's team have endured in the last two years, beginning with their early elimination from T20 World Cup 2024 and losing a Test to Bangladesh.

"Cricket is the only sport the entire nation watches with great interest on TV, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who brought in an unqualified, favored official to maintain their control. For the first time, we didn’t make it to the top four in the World Cup or the top eight in T20. And yesterday, we faced an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new low."

"Just two-and-a-half years ago, this team had defeated India by 10 wickets. What has happened in these two-and-a-half years that we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The blame for all of this collapse falls on one institution."