Bangkok: External Affair Minister S Jaishankar meets Vietnam, Timor Lester FMs

Bangkok: External Affair Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Vietnam counterpart Pham Bing Minh on the sidelines of ASEAN-related multilateral meetings here.

"Good start to second day; strong traditional friendship stands reaffirmed," tweeted Jaishankar while sharing a photo with the Vietnam foreign minister. Jaishankar later met Timor Lester Foreign Minister Dionisio da Costa Babo Soares and Foreign Minister of Mongolia, DTsogtbaatar.

"Cordial conversation with Timor Leste FM Dionisio da Costa Babo Soares. Agreed to step up engagement across all sectors," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The external affairs minister is on a two-day visit to Thailand to attend the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM), 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting, which is being held today and tomorrow (August 2).

Yesterday, Jaishankar met British foreign Minister Dominic Raab and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Jaishankar is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related multilateral meetings.