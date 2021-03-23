Australia: Videos of govt staffers engaging in sexual acts in parliament leaked

A major sex scandal has been unearthed in Australia’s conservative government after videos and pictures were of staff members were leaked where they can be seen performing sexual acts in the parliament.

The videos and photos, which were allegedly shared earlier in a Facebook Messenger group chat of the government staff, have been leaked by a whistleblower and revealed by The Australian newspaper and Channel 10 on Monday, March 23, 2021.

The whistleblower, identified as Tom, revealed that the staffers and MPs repeatedly used the Parliament House prayer room to have sex. He also alleged that sex workers have been brought several times in the Parliament “for the pleasure of coalition MPs”.

His revelation also includes the statement that several staffers also regularly swapped explicit pictures of themselves. In fact, the whistleblower says, that he received so many pictures that he had "become immune to it."

He further stated that there has been a "culture of men thinking that they can do whatever they want". While he said that he doesn't believe that any staffer committed anything illegal, he still said, “morally, they are bankrupt”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that a lawmaker's staff member at the center of the latest allegations of sexual misconduct had been terminated over "disgusting and sickening" behaviour.

Minister for Women Marise Payne said that the latest revelations about the sex scandal attract the need for a government-ordered inquiry into Australian parliament's workplace culture.

