Australia: 16-year-old dies in shark attack in Perth's Swan river

Representative image |

Perth (Australia): A 16-year-old girl was killed in a shark attack while she was swimming in the Swan River in the Perth suburb of North Fremantle in Western Australia. The tragic incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

Teen had jumped in the river to swim with dolphins

According to reports, Paul Robinson, Fremantle district police officer said that the deceased girl had jumped in the river to swim with dolphins she spotted nearby. At that time, she was attacked by an unknown species of shark that pulled her down from the water surface.

"They were on jet skis. Possible a pod of dolphins were being seen nearby, and the teen jumped in to swim nearby the dolphins," said the official.

She was pronouned dead at the spot after attack

She was pronounced dead at the spot after multiple failed efforts of the officials to revive her. The family of the deceased teen is devastated after the news of the incident.

Describing the incident as “very, very traumatic,” Officer Paul Robinson stated, "It's very early on, what we're being advised is that she was with friends on the river," at a press conference.

State government asked citizens to be cautious

Following the incident, the state government alarmed the citizens to be extra cautious while they are in the Swan River in North Fremantle.

They further asked the people to abide by any beach closures.

First shark attack reported in the century

It is said to be the first deadly shark attack in the area in a century. According to fisheries experts, it was unusual for sharks to be located in that part of the river.

As per a report put out by the Taronga Conservation Society, the last fatal attack in an Australian river occurred in 1960. It was when a bull shark of nearly 11 feet mauled a snorkeler at Sydney’s Roseville Bridge.