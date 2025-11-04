 'Maybe He Can Win Twice': Elon Musk Takes Dig At Zohran Mamdani After His Name Appears Twice In NYC Mayoral Election Ballot
Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
article-image

As New York City votes to elect its new mayor on Tuesday, billionaire Elon Musk took a swipe at Democrat Zohran Mamdani, whose name reportedly appeared twice on the city’s ballot form.

Responding to an X post highlighting Mamdani’s duplicate listing, Musk quipped, “Given that he’s on the ballot twice, maybe he can win twice too.”

In an earlier post, Musk expressed frustration over the ballot’s layout, particularly the placement of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is backed by former President Donald Trump and contesting as an independent candidate.

Calling the ballot form a “scam,” Musk claimed that no ID was required to obtain it and pointed out the irregularity of Mamdani’s name appearing twice. “Cuomo’s name is last in the bottom right,” he noted.

New York City, one of the largest American cities, is voting today to choose its next mayor. In the race are Democrat Zohran Mamdani, seen as the frontrunner expected to win by a large margin, and Andrew Cuomo, seeking a political comeback as an independent. Several other candidates are also contesting, though they are not considered serious contenders.

