Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in prison in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

His dead body was brought to DHQ Hospital in Sheikhupura on Monday. In 2010, Asia Bibi, was convicted of blasphemy by a Pakistani court and was sentenced to death by hanging. But, in October 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan acquitted her based on insufficient evidence, though she was not allowed to leave Pakistan until the verdict was reviewed.

Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Asia Bibi broke her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal that caused international outrage. She now lives in Canada at an undisclosed location.

French journalist Anne-Isabelle Tollet, who has co-written a book about her, was once based in the country where she led a support campaign for her."You already know my story through the media," she said in the book.

"But you are far from understanding my daily life in prison or my new life," she said. "I became a prisoner of fanaticism," she said. In prison, "tears were the only companions in the cell". She described the horrendous conditions in squalid jails in Pakistan where she was kept chained and jeered at by other detainees.