As PM Albanese leaves for India, Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Perth threatened by Khalistan supporters | swaminarayan.info

Amid a series of attacks on Hindu temples, the Swami Narayan Temple in Australia's Perth received a threat call from Khalistan supporters.

The threat call comes even as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flew from Perth to be in India.

In an audio recording, Khalistan supporters can be heard threatening the Shree Swaminarayan Temple President.

Shree Swaminarayan Temple is located on Marshall Road in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

Call received from American number

In an interview with The Australia Today, Temple President Vinodbhai Hirani said that he received the call from an American number while he was working at the temple.

As per the AT report, the Khalistan supporter ‘man’ on the phone call claimed that his name is ‘Gurupdesh Singh’ and is calling to warn Hindus to support Khalistan or face dire consequences.

Shree Laxmi Narayan Mandir vandalised

Earlier on Saturday, the Shree Laxmi Narayan Mandir (Temple) in Brisbane's Burbank suburb was vandalised by Khalistani groups, causing distress to the local Hindu community. This was the fifth attempt of vandalisation after various attempts earlier in the month of January and February.

The followers of Bhagwan Swaminarayan are part of Sanatan Dharma (the eternal Hindu Faith) are seeking support from administrative and police authorities in Western Australia.

Temple President Vindobhai Hirani told The Australia Today that they are having a meeting of the management committee to decide what else should be done to keep the temple safe.

Read Also Another Hindu temple vandalised by Khalistani groups in Australia, this time in Brisbane