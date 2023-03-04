Another Hindu temple vandalised by Khalistani groups in Australia, this time in Brisbane |

On Saturday, Shree Laxmi Narayan Mandir (Temple) in Brisbane's Burbank suburb was vandalised by Khalistani groups, causing distress to the local Hindu community. This is the fifth attempt of vandalisation after various attempts earlier in the month of Jan and Feb.

According to a report in Australia Today, visiting the temple in the morning is a part of a daily routine for many locals in the area, and Ramesh Kumar, a long-time resident, was shocked and couldn't believe what he saw while driving towards the temple parking. Kumar said, "I am aware of what has happened at Melbourne Hindu Temples, but facing this hate ourselves is a very distressing experience."

The incident involved the defacing of the temple's boundary wall by supporters of the Indian political party Indian National Congress, who were blamed by Khalistani extremists. This time, the Khalistan goons directly blamed the Australian Hindu community for a crime that was done by the supporters of the Indian National Congress.

Attack was part of pattern of terrorizing Hindus: Human Rights Director

The Hindu Human Rights Director, Sarah L. Gates, said that the attack was part of a pattern of terrorizing Australian Hindus by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) globally. She also mentioned that the SFJ intends to present all-pervasive threats, fear, and intimidation by using propaganda, illegal signs, and cyberbullying.

The report in Australia Today also highlighted an incident that happened in February at Brisbane's Gayatri Mandir, where Khalistani extremists based in Lahore, Pakistan, made intimidating calls to the temple. During the call, a Khalistani goon who identified himself as 'Guruawadesh Singh' ordered that Hindus should support a 'Khalistan Referendum' and raise 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans.

Australian foreign minister spoke on Khlaistan protests

It also mentioned that the ongoing Khalistan menace is causing concern over the safety of the Australian Hindu community and their temples. It also mentioned Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's recent visit to Sydney, where he met with Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to raise the issue of the safety of the Australian Hindu community and their Temples.

Ironically, Foreign Minister Penny Wong was in New Delhi at the time of the report, discussing defense and security collaboration between Quad nations. In a media interaction, Minister Wong said, "We do not recognize any protest by Khalistani supporters on our soil." She added that they have no status, but criminal activity would be responded to.