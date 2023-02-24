After series of temple vandalisation, Khalistan groups attack Indian Consulate in Brisbane; watch video |

Indian Consulate in Brisbane was targeted by Khalistan supporters after temples were vandalised in Sydney and Melbourne since past month.

The Australia Today news agency reported that the Honorary Consulate of India located on Swann Road in the Taringa suburb of Brisbane was targeted by Khalistan supporters on the night of 21 February.

Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane Mrs Archana Singh found the Khalistan flag attached to the office when she arrived on 22nd February.

Mrs Singh immediately notified the Queensland Police, which on arrival confiscated the flag and swept the Honorary Consulate of India to clear of any immediate threat.

Honorary Consul Archana Singh told The Australia Today, “Police is surveilling the area to keep us safe. We have strong faith in police authority.”

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)