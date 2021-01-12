As cases surge, Germany imposes stricter COVID-19 measures nationwide

Berlin: As Covid-19 incidences and death rates remain on a high level in Germany, stricter contact restrictions would take effect nationwide until at least the end of January, the government announced.

Some of Germany's federal states already introduced over the weekend stricter rules that Chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister-presidents agreed on last week, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. Non-essential shops as well as bars, restaurants and leisure facilities remain closed. In addition, German citizens are only allowed to meet with one additional person who is not part of the household, according to the government.

For regions that exceed a 7-day incidence of 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the travel radius is restricted to 15 kilometers around the place of residence, unless a valid reason for travel can be provided.