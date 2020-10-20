Financing India: Germany holds out huge opportunities for India, but there are challenges too

In 2019, German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to India committed 1 billion euros over the next five years on environmentally-friendly urban mobility in India. This, once again, displays the focused investment plans Germany has in India.

Sectors which usually attract investments from Germany are transportation, electrical equipment, automobiles among others. And it is worth remembering that the rooftop solar concept was born in Germany. This sector alone promises to be a major employment and wealth generator for India.

But there are challenges that Germany faces in India – labour, taxes and stable government policies. This could be one among the many reasons why the amount of FDI from Germany to India during the fiscal year 2020 dropped compared to the previous fiscal year. According to Statista, the amount of FDI from Germany to India is estimated to be about USD 443 million, down from over USD 817 million in the previous fiscal year.

Despite the challenges, there are a lot of opportunities. India still has the potential for being both the market and manufacturing hub for this part of the world. Germany has the potential of helping India achieve this.

How do both countries work on strategies that could be mutually beneficial? That is something that the webinar will hope to delve into.