 Apple Store Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests In LA (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldApple Store Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests In LA (VIDEO)

Apple Store Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests In LA (VIDEO)

A video of masked individuals wearing black-coloured hoodies rushing out of an Apple Store, stealing products, and vandalising the store is making rounds on the internet. Police sirens and gunshots can be heard in the video.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Scrrengrab | X

Amid anti-ICE ( Immigration and Customs Enforcement) protests, several businesses, including the Apple Store and Jordan Flagship Store, were looted overnight in Downtown Los Angeles. Reportedly, several looters were trapped inside an Apple store as police arrived after midnight on Sunday (June 9).

A video of masked individuals wearing black-coloured hoodies rushing out of an Apple Store, stealing products, and vandalising the store is making rounds on the internet. Police sirens and gunshots can be heard in the video. The video also shows, the glass of the apple store has been defaced and cracked.

The video displays the total collapse of the law and order situation in Los Angeles.

 President Donald Trump directed the law enforcement authorities to arrest the demonstrators wearing masks as tensions in Los Angeles escalated on Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Read Also
WATCH: Australian Journalist Struck By Rubber Bullet On Air While Covering Anti-ICE Protests In Los...
article-image

Tensions continued for the fifth day on Tuesday as ICE protesters continued to clash with the police. At least 100 people were arrested in LA on Monday night.

By Monday night, Trump had authorised the deployment of 2,000 more National Guard troops to maintain the law and order situation in response to the protests. The Department of Defense said the number of troops in Los Angeles had risen from 300 to 1,700.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Say Reports

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Say Reports

Apple Store Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests In LA (VIDEO)

Apple Store Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests In LA (VIDEO)

'Won't Tolerate Visa Abuse': US Embassy After Video Of Handcuffed India Student Goes Viral

'Won't Tolerate Visa Abuse': US Embassy After Video Of Handcuffed India Student Goes Viral

9 Dead In Mass Shooting At High School In Austria (VIDEO)

9 Dead In Mass Shooting At High School In Austria (VIDEO)

EAM S Jaishankar Reveals 'Only Reason' Behind Ceasefire With Pakistan

EAM S Jaishankar Reveals 'Only Reason' Behind Ceasefire With Pakistan