Apple Store Looted Amid Anti-ICE Protests In LA (VIDEO)

Scrrengrab | X

Amid anti-ICE ( Immigration and Customs Enforcement) protests, several businesses, including the Apple Store and Jordan Flagship Store, were looted overnight in Downtown Los Angeles. Reportedly, several looters were trapped inside an Apple store as police arrived after midnight on Sunday (June 9).

A video of masked individuals wearing black-coloured hoodies rushing out of an Apple Store, stealing products, and vandalising the store is making rounds on the internet. Police sirens and gunshots can be heard in the video. The video also shows, the glass of the apple store has been defaced and cracked.

The video displays the total collapse of the law and order situation in Los Angeles.

President Donald Trump directed the law enforcement authorities to arrest the demonstrators wearing masks as tensions in Los Angeles escalated on Sunday.

Tensions continued for the fifth day on Tuesday as ICE protesters continued to clash with the police. At least 100 people were arrested in LA on Monday night.

By Monday night, Trump had authorised the deployment of 2,000 more National Guard troops to maintain the law and order situation in response to the protests. The Department of Defense said the number of troops in Los Angeles had risen from 300 to 1,700.