Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Western China's Sichuan Province, No Damage Reported

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck western China’s Sichuan province on Thursday afternoon (October 9), shaking parts of the Hengduan Mountains region.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the tremor occurred at around 1:45 pm local time, with its epicentre located approximately 210 kilometres north of Daocheng County.

Earthquake centred near Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Daocheng, also known as Dapba, lies in the mountainous region of western Sichuan, within the eastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. The area is known for its high-altitude terrain and proximity to several tectonic fault lines. The USGS classified the tremor as shallow, which can often amplify ground shaking in nearby areas, though no secondary tremors or aftershocks were immediately recorded.

Local authorities and emergency response teams are monitoring the situation, but there have been no initial reports of damage or casualties in Daocheng or surrounding counties. Communication networks and transport links in the region remained largely unaffected, according to preliminary assessments.

Region prone to seismic activity

Sichuan is among China’s most earthquake-prone regions, situated along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The province has a history of significant seismic activity, including the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake that caused widespread devastation.

Thursday’s earthquake, while moderate in strength, serves as a reminder of the region’s geological volatility. Authorities are expected to release a detailed report once on-ground assessments are completed.