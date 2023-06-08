'Appalled, No Place For Hate': Canadian High Commissioner In India Cameron MacKay Over Indira Gandhi Assassination Tableau

The tableau in question | FPJ

A tableau depicting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by Sikh bodyguards was showcased in a parade in Canada's Punjab-dominated Brampton. The tableau, part of a Sikh parade in Brampton on June 4, depicted Khalistan flags with a poster that says "revenge". People in Punjab were aghast over the development. They said India should summon the Canadian High Commissioner to strongly object to the inclusion of Indira Gandhi's assassination tableau in a parade in Brampton.

How Canada allowed this?



Celebrating the killing of former Prime Minister of India is not freedom of expression.



Cameron MacKay, High Commissioner for Canada in India tweeted saying, "I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities."

Spike in attacks on temples, Indian symbols

Intelligence agencies believed that it seemed to be linked with the 39th anniversary of the Indian Army's 'Operation Bluestar' in Amritsar which was carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, claiming several lives and leaving the Golden Temple and its complex in Amritsar damaged. 'Operation Bluestar' was a military action ordered by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to flush out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale holed up in the Golden Temple complex.

Earlier, a Hindi temple was vandalised with 'anti-India' graffiti in Brampton province, leaving the Indian community in shock. The Indian Consulate General in Toronto had issued a statement condemning the attack on the Gauri Shankar temple. India had already summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to convey "its strong concerns about the actions by pro-Khalistani extremist elements against Indian diplomatic missions in Canada in recent times".