 WATCH: Tableau Showing Indira Gandhis Assassination By Sikh Bodyguards Part Of Parade In Canada's Brampton
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Watch: Controversial Parade Display in Canada Depicts Assassination of Indira Gandhi by Sikh Bodyguards | Twitter video screengrab

In a shocking development from Canada, a tableau featuring the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was displayed in a parade march on June 4 in Brampton. Videos of the same have surfaced on social media.

India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, was assassinated in New Delhi on October 31, 1984, months after Operation Bluestar which was carried out by the Indian Army to flush out Sikh militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The operation had angered the Sikh community as the Golden Temple is Sikhism’s holiest site.

India's protest with Canadian govt

Earlier in March India raised strong protest with the Canadian government against radical Khalistani elements organising referendums in the North American nations and meddling in India's domestic affairs, particularly the farmers' protests.

Despite exhortation from India to act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed to take action against a new wave of Khalistani activism in Canada.

Trudeau's support by NDP and its leader's Khalistani connection

This is because Trudeau heads a minority government which is backed by the New Democratic Party (NDP), headed by Jagmeet Singh, a Khalistani sympathiser, IANS reported earlier.

Singh's NDP has 24 seats in parliament, whose support is critical for the survival of the Trudeau government.

Singh has been called out time and again on Twitter for attempting to meddle in Indian affairs, especially after he "raised concerns" over the crackdown in Punjab against 'Waris Punjab De' chief and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

According to India Narrative, Singh has long been suspected of attempts to link Khalistani and Kashmiri separatism from his perch in Canada. He is apparently connected with prominent Khalistani and Kashmiri separatist groups based in different countries of Europe, according to media reports.

(with agency inputs)

