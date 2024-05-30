Amsterdam: Man Dies After Getting Sucked Up In Running Engine Of KLM Aircraft At Schiphol Airport

X/ @MarioNawfal

A terrible incident occurred at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where a person died after being caught in a running aircraft engine of Dutch airline KLM on Wednesday, according to report by news organisation The Daily Mail .

Emergency crews at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport carried out a "massive response" after a person was pulled into the KLM jet engine.



According to media reports, details about how the person ended up in the aircraft engine have not yet been known yet, and the investigation for this matter is underway.

According to another report in Reuters, a spokesperson for the Marechaussee told, the identity of the deceased individual remains unknown.

According international media reports, Passengers and crew members were on board of the Embraer 190 aircraft when the incident occurred and Dutch border police, responsible for security at the airport, stated that passengers were removed from the plane and an investigation was launched. The plane involved was a short-haul Embraer jet, part of KLM's Cityhopper service operating flights to nearby destinations like London.

Soon after the incident, a picture posted by the NOS public broadcaster showed the plane surrounded by fire trucks and ambulances next to the departure terminals.

Schiphol Airport, known for its strict safety and security measures, rarely experiences such accidents. The airport handled approximately 5.5 million passengers last month, according to media reports.