 Watch: Scrap Airplane En Route From Mumbai To Assam Gets Stuck Under Bridge In Bihar's Motihari
The incident amused locals who gathered in large numbers to see the body of the plane wedged under the bridge.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
In a bizarre incident, a scrap airplane that was being transported from Mumbai to Assam got stuck under a bridge in Bihar's Motihari on Friday morning. The incident amused locals who gathered in large numbers to see the body of the plane wedged under the bridge.

Videos of the incident were circulated on social media. It showed the body of the flight being jammed beneath the Piprakothi bridge, affecting the traffic of the area.

Following the commotion over the stuck plane, some truck drivers and locals helped remove it. Later the plane resumed its journey to its destination.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. In November 2022, a decommissioned plane was stuck under a bridge in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh, during transportation. The owner of the Hyderabad-based popular restaurant Pista House had bought the plane at an auction in Kerala at the time. A video of the incident went viral on social media at the time.

In October 2021, a decommissioned Air India A320 found itself wedged beneath a bridge close to Delhi Airport during its journey to a new owner.

