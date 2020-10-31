Amid rising COVID-19 cases, UK govt mulls nationwide lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a month-long nationwide lockdown amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country with an announcement expected as early as Monday, according to reports quoting government sources.

Johnson met his most senior Cabinet colleagues on Friday to discuss the possible toughening of restrictions in light of worsening coronavirus infection rate and hospital cases.

Everything except essential shops and education settings could be closed under the new measures, 'The Times' newspaper reports, with the hope that measures can be lifted in the lead up to Christmas in December.

But no final decisions are believed to have been made and tougher regional measures under the current three-tier localised lockdown measures are also being considered.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove were all understood to be present at the discussion.

10 Downing Street is yet to issue a response to the reports that Johnson could hold a news conference on Monday to announce the new measures or that further restrictions are imminent.

Documents seen by the BBC suggest the UK is on course for a much higher death toll than during the first wave unless further restrictions are introduced. Deaths could reach more than 4,000 a day, one of the models suggests.