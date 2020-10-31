Coronavirus: US breaks its highest one day record with 1,00,000 new cases

The United States reported nearly 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a day on Friday, setting a record.

Meanwhile, as per the report by CNN, coronavirus infections in the United States passed 9 million on Friday. The US added 1 million new COVID-19 cases only 14 days after the nation hit 8 million cases. As per the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, this is the fastest the country has recorded 1 million new cases since the pandemic began.

At least 229,000 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus.

This week, the United States reached its worst week for virus cases, with more than 500,000 new cases reported in the past week, and at least 90,000 new cases reported on Thursday.