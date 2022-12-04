e-Paper Get App
Amid reports of deteriorating health, Putin slips on stairs at Moscow home leading to 'Involuntary Defecation'

An anti-Kremlin Telegram channel “General SVR,” which is said to be run by a former Russian spy with purported links to his security team reported the incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
As per a New York Post report, Russian President Vladimir Putin who's health is reportedly said to be deteriorating, fell down the stairs of his home in Moscow and soiled himself. The incident reportedly occurred this week.

70-year-old Putin allegedly fell down five steps and landed on his tailbone, or coccyx. His security staff immediately rushed to his aid but the impact of the fall was so harsh that it caused Putin to involuntarily defecate due to “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels,” as per the channel.   

