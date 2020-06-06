American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie claims that former Pak Interior Minister Rehman Malik raped her in 2011

Cynthia D. Ritchie, an American blogger based in Pakistan, has alleged that she was "raped" in 2011 by the country's then-"Interior Minister Rehman Malik" and accused former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani of psychically manhandling her.

In a video broadcast live on Facebook, she also alleged that two senior PPP leaders including former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani "physically manhandled" her when "he was staying at the President's House".

Cynthia is in the social media team of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Levelling serious allegations she posted a series of tweets, giving out further details. "Occurred at IM's house in min enclave 2011 around the OBL incident. I thought it a meeting about my visa but I was given flowers/ a drugged drink. I kept quiet - who in PPP gov't would help me against PPP IM? Recently they attacked family; I've had it. Ready to face any accuser," she said in a tweet.