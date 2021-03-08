American and British viewers divided over royal fallout

American and British viewers were split over Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last night, as those in the UK called on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be stripped of their royal titles while Americans praised the couple's 'honesty' and 'bravery'.

In the biggest royal interview for decades, Meghan made racism claims about Harry's family whom she claims were worried about how 'dark' their child's skin would be.

The Duchess of Sussex also claimed Kate Middleton made her cry before she married Harry in a row over flower girl dresses, while Harry said his father Charles stopped taking his calls after he began 'taking matters into his own hands'.

Harry also branded the institution a 'trapping' environment and claimed he felt he had 'nowhere to turn to' when Meghan admitted she was struggling and having suicidal thoughts while pregnant.

Several viewers took to Twitter, calling on the couple to be stripped of their Duke and Duchess rank - while Piers Morgan branded the interview an 'absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen'.

Piers tweeted, 'This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful.'

He followed it up with, 'Harry wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy and hate his country. I suggest everyone waits for the victims of his wife's rampage to have their say on her outlandish claims before they do so,' citing the bullying claims made against the Duchess last week that prompted Buckingham Palace to reveal it is launching an investigation.

However, many of Meghan's American friends rallied behind her, with Serena Williams and make-up artist Daniel Martin leading the support for the former actress.

In a statement on Twitter after the interview aired, Williams - who was among those to attend Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry - described her as a 'selfless friend' who 'teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble'.

'Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced,' Williams wrote.

'I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism.

Meanwhile, US poet Amanda Gorman said, 'Meghan is living the life Diana should have, if only those around her had been as brave as she was. Meghan isn’t living a life without pain, but a life without a prison'.

Daniel Martin - who did Meghan's make-up on her wedding day - shared a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Instagram.