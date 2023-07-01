All You Need To Know About 17-Year Old Nahel Whose Death Has Triggered Unrest In France

France has been experiencing a series of violent protests over consecutive nights following the shooting of a teenager at close range on Tuesday, causing significant unrest.

In the Paris suburb of Nanterre, a 17-year-old named Nahel tragically lost his life on Tuesday morning after being shot during a traffic stop. This incident has reignited deep-seated concerns regarding policing practices and racial profiling in France's economically disadvantaged and culturally diverse neighborhoods.

Protests have intensified as videos capturing Nahel's encounter with the police have surfaced, contradicting the official narrative and strengthening the claims of eyewitnesses and security camera footage.

Following an initial investigation that determined "the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met," the officer responsible for firing the shot at Nehal will face an inquiry for voluntary homicide. However, the accused officer maintains that he discharged the fatal shot out of concern that the teenager would harm someone by driving the car.

Nahel worked as takeaway delivery driver

The surname of the teenager has not been disclosed by his family. Nahel, who was employed as a takeaway delivery driver, was an engaged member of the Pirates of Nanterre rugby club for the past three years.

Nahel, who was raised solely by his mother Mounia, was her only child. Mounia has made an accusation, claiming that her son was targeted and killed due to his "Arab face." In an interview with the media, she expressed her belief that the officer, upon seeing her son's appearance as a young person of Arab descent, intentionally took his life.