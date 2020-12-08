Alfred Nobel Death Anniversary: 7 best quotes by the 'Merchant of Death'

Alfred Bernhard Nobel was Swedish inventor and scholar who made a vast fortune from his invention of dynamite and ordered the creation of the famous Nobel Prizes in his will.

He was born on 21st October 1833 in Stockholm, Sweden to Immanuel Nobel, an inventor and engineer, and Karolina Andriette Nobel. He was interested in engineering, particularly explosives, learning the basic principles from his father at a young age. He held 355 different patents, dynamite being the most famous. The synthetic element nobelium was named after him.

Nobel also owned Bofors. Primarily an iron and steel producer he shifted his concern to a major manufacturer of cannon and other armaments. His total asses were used to establish 5 Nobel prizes. The first three of the Nobel prizes are awarded for eminence in physics, chemistry and medical science or physiology. The fourth Nobel is for literary work and the fifth prize is to be given to the person or society that given the greatest service to the cause of international fraternity.

Each year on 10 December, the Nobel Prize ceremony is held in Stockholm, Sweden on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. In 1901, the committee kept the first winners secret until the 10 December ceremony. Since then, the committee announces the Nobel Laureates in October each year. Since 1901, the Nobel Prize has been awarded annually on December 10th.