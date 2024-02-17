Alexey Navalny Was 'Murdered', Says His Spokesperson; Alleges Russian Authorities Trying To Avoid Handing Over Body

Alexey Navalny | X

Alexey Navalny, who allegedly died in a prison in Russia, was "murdered", his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, has claimed. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), on Saturday, February 17, Kira Yarmysh also alleged that the authorities had been trying to avoid handing over Alexey Navalny's body to his family. Authorities at the prison in the Yamalo-Nenets district had on February 16 announced Navalny's death.

Demanding that Navalny's body be handed over to his family, Yarmysh posted: "Alexey Navalny was murdered. His death occurred on February 16 at 2:17 p.m. local time, according to the official message to Alexey’s mother. An employee of the colony said that the body of Navalny is now in Salekhard. It was picked up by investigators from the IC. Now they are conducting "investigations" with him."

Yarmysh further alleged that the Russian authorities had been using different tactics to delay and avoid giving Navalny's body to his family. "Another of Navalny's lawyers, who went to Salekhard's Investigative Committee, was told that "the cause of Alexey's death has not yet been established, a new histological examination has been carried out." The results will supposedly be available next week. It’s obvious that they are lying and doing everything they can to avoid handing over the body," she said.

In another post, Yarmysh said the Investigative Committee conveyed that Alexey's body will not be handed over to his relatives until the investigation is complete. Minutes later she posted: "Only an hour ago, the lawyers were informed that the investigation had been concluded and that something criminal had not been established. They literally lie every time, driving us around in circles and covering their tracks."

Seen as President Vladimir Putin's most vociferous critic, Navalny was serving a 19-year jail term for offences widely considered politically motivated. He was moved to an Arctic penal colony, considered one of the toughest jails, late last year. According to the prison authorities, he had "felt unwell" after a walk and "almost immediately lost consciousness".