Alexey Navalny Dead: Last X Post Of Vladimir Putin's Critic Was About Punishment Cell, Know About The 'Harshest Prison System' In Russia

Russia's President Vladimir Putin's most vociferous critic, Alexey Navalny has died in prison inside the Arctic Circle. According to a statement released by local authorities of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Yamalo-Nenets district, Alexey Navalny became unconscious after a walk and died immediately. Notably, Navalny's last post on X (formerly Twitter) about him being sent to a punishment cell (shtrafnoy izolyator, or SHIZO, in Russian).

On February 14, Navalny's X account had revealed that he was sent to a punishment cell for 15 days. He had said that it was fourth time in less than two months that he was sent to the punishment cell. His press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, had also confirmed the same, adding that Navalny had been sent to a punishment cell for the 27th time during his time in jail.

Ямальская колония решила побить владимирский рекорд холуйства и угождения московскому начальству. Только что дали 15 суток ШИЗО. То есть это 4-ое ШИЗО за менее чем 2 месяца, что я у них. Жестят. — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) February 14, 2024

Алексей @navalny вышел из ШИЗО 11 февраля, а сегодня, 14-го, его снова туда отправили. Дали 15 суток. Это 27-е ШИЗО, и в сумме он проведет там уже 308 дней. — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) February 14, 2024

About Punishment Cell:

Described as Russia's "harshest prison system", jail authorities send inmates to a punishment cell for violating prison rules. The conditions within the cell is harsh, including limited access to sunlight, fresh air, and basic necessities.

The specific punishment cell used for Alexei Navalny is located within the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, Russia. He had been placed there several times as punishment for alleged minor infractions. Navalny had in past said that the temperature of his prison yard walks had “never been colder” than -32 degrees Celsius (-25 degrees Fahrenheit).

Once, he had also shared a photo of the small space in his cell where he would take his daily walks: "11 steps from the wall and 3 to the wall - not much to walk, but at least there’s something, so I go for a walk."

5/10 In the photo below, you can see my walking yard. 11 steps from the wall and 3 to the wall — not much to walk, but at least there's something, so I go for a walk. pic.twitter.com/8VCUVEfbaJ — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) January 9, 2024

Navalny's team hasn't confirmed reports of his death. "The Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets District has shared news about Navalny's death in IK-3, but we're still waiting for confirmation. Navalny's lawyer is on the way to Harp. We'll update you as soon as we know more," press secretary Yarmysh wrote.