Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed: Here's a look at who may succeed him

A still image from a video released by Al-Qaeda?s media arm as-Sahab and obtained on October 26, 2012 courtesy of the Site Intelligence Group shows Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri speaking from an undisclosed location. | AFP

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahari, who played central role in 9/11 attacks and later created the terror group's regional affiliate in the Indian subcontinent, has been killed in a US "precision strike" in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in the biggest blow to the global terror network since killing of its founder Osama bin Laden in 2011 in Pakistan.

However, now the question arises that who will take charge as the chief of Al-Qaeda after Zawahiri.

Saif al-Adel, Abdal-Rahman al-Maghrebi and Yazid Mebrak of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Ahmed Diriye of Al-Shabaab are some of the names in line as per the seniority. But there is no such clarity yet.

A UN Security Council report, dated July 15, 2022, states that Al Zawahiri’s apparent increased comfort and ability to communicate has coincided with the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the consolidation of power of key al-Qaeda allies within their de facto administration. The international context is favourable to al-Qaeda, which intends to be recognized again as the leader of global jihad.

Let us know about the successors who may likely succed Ayman al-Zawahiri:

Saif al-Adel:

Saif al-Adel, an Egyptian ex army officer was a founding member of Al Qaeda, having joined the precursor terror group Maktab al-Khidmat in 1980s, according to US intelligence agencies.

He met bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri during this period and joined their group Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ). He also fought the Russian forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Saif was also once Osama Bin Laden's security chief and is on FBI's most-wanted list since 2001, and the reward for information about him has now been increased to $10 million. The agency's page on al-Adel says he is being sought in connection with "conspiracy to kill United States nationals, to murder, to destroy buildings and property of the United States, and to destroy the national defense Utilities of the United States".

Several news outlets said that since the death of bin Laden, al-Adel has emerged as an important strategist.

Abdal-Rahman al-Maghrebi:

Abdal-Rahman al-Maghrebi was reported by the US State Department to be a senior member of al-Qaeda and a member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group and Ansar al-Sunna. According to FBI, Abdal, a Moroccan born national, is wanted for questioning in connection with his membership in Al Qaeda, an organization known for committing acts of terrorism against the United States.

Al Maghrebi reportedly studied software programming in Germany before travelling to Afghanistan where he was selected to manage Al Sahab, Al Qaeda’s primary media wing. Following the events of September 11, 2001, Al Maghrebi fled to Iran and possibly travels between Iran and Pakistan. The son-in-law of Al Qaeda's current emir, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, Al Maghrebi has been designated by the United States Government as a senior leader of Al Qaeda.

Yazid Mebrak:

Yazid Mebrak also known as Abu Ubaydah Yusuf al-Anabi and Abou Obeida Youssef al-Annabi is the leader of the terrorist organization al-Qa’ida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). AQIM announced al-Anabi as the group’s new leader in November 2020. Al-Anabi pledged allegiance to al-Qa’ida (AQ) leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on AQIM’s behalf and is expected to play a role in AQ’s global management.

Al-Anabi, an Algerian citizen, was previously the leader of AQIM’s Council of Notables and served on AQIM’s Shura Council. Al-Anabi was formerly AQIM’s media chief.

Ahmed Diriye:

Ahmed Diriye, also known as Ahmed Diriye and Abu Ubaidah, is the Boqor of Somalia’s Islamist group Al-Shabaab. He was listed by the U.S. State Department as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in April 2015.

He is believed to be in his forties and is a member of the Bajimaal section of the Dir clan from the Kismayo region of Somalia.

Ahmed Diriye became the leader of al-Shabaab following the death of the group's former leader, Ahmed Abdi Godane, in September 2014. Prior to replacing Godane, Diriye served in several positions within al-Shabaab, including as Godane's assistant, the deputy governor of Lower Juba region in 2008, and al-Shabaab's governor of Bay and Bakool regions in 2009. By 2013, he was a senior adviser to Godane and served in al-Shabaab's "Interior Department," where he oversaw the group's domestic activity. He shares Godane's vision for al-Shabaab's terrorist attacks in Somalia as an element of al-Qa’ida's greater global aspirations.

He was named Al-Shabaab leader in September 2014, after Godane was killed by a U.S. airstrike

Who is Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded as the leader of the global terror group Al Qaeda after former US President Barack Obama took out the dreaded Osama Bin Laden in a planned attack in Abotttabad in 2011.

Al-Zawahiri was also a doctor and founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad terror group, which later merged with the Al Qaeda, according to IANS.

The 71-year-old was listed as one of the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists, and there was a $25 million reward for his capture. The Egypt-born terrorist helped plot the September 11, 2001, terror attacks and was wanted in connection with the 1998 American Embassy bombings in Tanzania and Kenya, as well as the 2000 attack on the USS Cole in Yemen, according to the State Department.