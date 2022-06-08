'Al-Qaeda is not protector but threat to Muslims': India on threat letter

Terrorist organisation Al Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) has issued a threat relating to India saying that they are ready to blow themselves up in Gujarat, UP, Bombay and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet".

According to ANI, the threat statement mentioned "Hindutva terrorists occupying India" and said, "we shall fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we shall urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet."

Responding to the threat given by the terrorist organization, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that the Al Qaeda does not protect the Muslim community and only uses Islam as protection to destroy humanity. "Al Qaeda is not a protector but a threat to Muslims, these people want to kill humanity by using Islam as a protective shield," he said.

"People from all across the world irrespective of their religion live together in India peacefully. They have social, economic, constitutional and religious freedom here which are not only strong but safe as well here. They don't know what India is made of," ANI quoted Union Minister as saying.

The warning letter was released after suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad which caused global outrage.

The threat statement, shared by some social media users, referred to controversial remarks of a BJP office-bearer against whom the party has taken action.

(with ANI inputs)