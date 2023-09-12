Afzal Lund, Pakistani TikTok Star & Sindhi Political Activist, Shot Dead In Tando Adam

Afzal Lund shot dead | Twitter

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a Pakistani TikTok star was shot dead in Pakistan's Tando Adam town. The TikTok star was identified as Afzal Lund who was a Sindhi nationalist. He was allegedly gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Tando Adam town. Justice For Afzal Lund is trending on social media after the TikTok star was shot dead in Pakistan. Afzal used to share poetries that expressed his love for Sindh.

Afzal Lund was a Sindhi political activist and social media advocate

Afzal Lund was a Sindhi political activist and social media advocate. The TikTok fearlessly advocated for his community as a political and social activist. Afzal Lund used social media as a tool to amplify the voice of the Sindhi nationalists. Sindhi nationalism is an ideology that claims that the Sindhis form a separate nation after being separated from Pakistan. Sindhis are an ethnolinguistic group who live in the Sindh province of Pakistan. They are raising their voice for a separate nation.

The reason behind the killing is unknown yet

Afzal Lund was allegedly employed as a loan officer in a private sector bank. He was tragically shot dead in Tando Adam town by unknown gunmen on their bike. The reason behind the killing is unknown yet. The Sindhis are blaming Pakistan's terrorist intelligence ISI and military intelligence for the murder of the rebel TikTok star Afzal Lund. They are demanding the International forces and the human rights organisations to take notice of the killings and take action against the killers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sindhis are blaming the Pakistani government

Sindhis are blaming the Pakistani government for the killing of Afzal Lund. They are saying that the government wants to suppress the growing demand for a separate nation for Sindhis. #Sindhudesh is also trending on social media after the death of the TikTok star. He used to make videos of poetries in support of the Sindhudesh and the people are citing it the main reason behind the killing of the TikTok star. A social media said that neither the media nor the politicians including the Sindhi politicians have uttered a word over the killing of Afzal Lund.

Disturbing image, Viewer discretion advised