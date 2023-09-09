Pakistan: Top LeT Commander & Terrorist Rayaz Ahmed Shot Dead Inside Rawalakot Mosque In PoK

Top LeT Commander & Terrorist Rayaz Ahmed Shot Dead | Twitter

Mumbai: The top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and terrorist Rayaz Ahmed alias Abu Qasim has been killed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's (PoK) Rawalakot. He was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside Al Quddus Mosque in Rawalakot. Rayaz Ahmed was shot from point blank on his head. The LeT commander was also in the list of most wanted of Indian Intelligence agencies and Security agencies.

Rayaz Ahmed was shot in the head

As per reports, terrorist Rayaz Ahmed was shot in the head when he went to the mosque to offer Namaz during the time of Fajr. The unidentified gunman shot him in his head from point blank inside the mosque in Rawalakot. There are reports that Pakistan Army is on high alert after the killing of the terrorist. Indians are celebrating the death of the terrorist as he was involved in many anti-India terror activities.

Rayaz Ahmed was a resident of Poonch

The top LeT commander and terrorist Rayaz Ahmed was a resident of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. He fled India and joined LeT in 1999. There are reports that he was managing the terror camps and launchpads in Kotli. He was involved in the recruitment of terrorists for Lashkar-e-Taiba and was also playing a crucial role in the resurgence of terrorist activities that recently took place in the Jammu and Kashmir's districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Rayaz Ahmed was responsible for recruitment and also providing arms and ammunition to the terrorists and infiltrate them into India.

Pakistan is a breeding ground for terrorism

Pakistan is the breeding ground for terrorism. Indian Intelligence agencies have been accusing Pakistan for providing its land as training ground for terrorists. The cash-strapped country has been involved in promoting illegal activities against India. The Border Security Forces (BSF) has been facing cross-border terrorism in the form of drones carrying guns and drugs into the country from Pakistan.