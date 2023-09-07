Pakistan Military-TTP Clashes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 4 Government Security Personnel & 12 Terrorists Killed

Twitter

The ongoing clashes between Pakistan soldiers and Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed four government security personnel and 12 terrorists, the country's military announced in a statement. Pakistani soldiers and TTP terrorists exchanged gunfire amid reports that the group captured several villages in Chitral district.

"The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties to the terrorists. During the fire exchange, twelve terrorists were sent to hell, while a large number has been critically injured," the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

In Chitral, a group of terrorists attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, ISPR stated. On Wednesday, the TTP reportedly attacked the Janjareet Koh, Ustaoi and Usool areas of the Bamboret Valley, and captured two security checkpoints.

The security forces reportedly inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists, and the area was being combed to eliminate any other terrorists surviving the operation, the statement added.

The TTP released a statement on Thursday saying that it carried out an "organised" and "successful" operation against the Pakistani security forces in Chitral.

"Remember that in Chitral, our thousands of militants were already established on the land of Chitral before. The start of this operation, as per the directives of the Ministry of Defense, came after strong demands from Chitral’s zealous people. In this operation, the valiant people of Chitral stand shoulder to shoulder with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan," TTP's statement read. "Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan strongly condemns this false and baseless propaganda of the State of Pakistan."

"Our sacred Jihad will continue as long as the State of Pakistan remains an aggressor against our faith, wealth, lives, and dignity, and obstructs the implementation of Shariah," TTP said.

The exchange of gunfire came as Pakistan celebrated Defense Day on Wednesday, triggering sharp reactions on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)