After Biden, PM Modi shares a hug with UK PM Rishi Sunak at G7 Meet in Japan

G7 Meet in Japan: After Biden, PM Modi shares a hug with UK PM Rishi Sunak |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, on Friday to attend the G7 Summit and the Quad leaders' meeting. He was invited by Japan's PM Fumio Kishida. PM Modi during his visit met world leaders in his own bear-hug style.

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was greeted by PM Modi in a similar bear-hug gesture just before the meeting started on Saturday. Sunak then posted a picture of his hug with PM Modi on his Twitter handle along with him greeting other world leaders.

Meetings with allies and friends on Day 2 @G7 pic.twitter.com/3DlQ200l2C — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 20, 2023

PM Modi shared a hug with Biden too

PM Modi also had a similar interaction with US President Joe Biden, where the two leaders too shared a warm hug. As soon as US President Biden entered the meeting room, PM Modi walked towards him to greet him with a warm hug and they both then shared a chat before the meet started.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden share a hug as they meet in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/bbaYMo1jBL — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

The meeting with Biden today comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's official State visit to the US from June 21 to 24, where he will be hosted by US President Biden at the White House.

Meanwhile, earlier today PM Modi was welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as he arrived for the Working Session 6 of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

Modi-Kishida had bilateral meet earlier today

PM Modi who arrived in Japan a day ago reviewed the full range of relations between India and Japan during his bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier today.

The two leaders also discussed the focus areas of India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency towards making the planet better.

The two leaders discussed ways to synergise efforts of their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies. Prime Minister stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of Global South.

Read Also WATCH: PM Modi hugs US President Biden as they meet for G7 Summit in Japan