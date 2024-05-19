Afghanistan Tragedy: At Least 50 Killed Due To Flash Floods In Ghor Province; Devastating Visuals Surface

Ghor [Afghanistan]: At least 50 people, including women and children, lost their lives in the Ghor province of Afghanistan following devastating floods in the region, Khaama Press News Agency reported on Saturday.

Local authorities in Ghor stated that due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the region on Friday, approximately 2,500 families, residential homes covering hundreds of hectares of agricultural land and orchards, and hundreds of bridges, culverts, and retaining walls in various areas of Ghor province have been destroyed.

#Watch | At least 50 people have died in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in central #Afghanistan, while thousands of houses were also destroyed.



Authorities in the #Ghor province say several others are missing, as people ran to safety on higher grounds just minutes before… pic.twitter.com/aA6wtRh2kB — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 19, 2024

Thousands of livestock have perished, and tens of vehicles have been swept away by the floods. Local officials in Ghor continue to state that, including the Ghor-Herat highway, transportation routes to most districts in this province have been blocked, Khaama Press reported.

Flash flooding has wreaked havoc in Baghlan province and several other provinces across Afghanistan. The rapid onset of floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, has resulted in significant loss of life and property damage in Baghlan and other areas.

A 2nd wave of flash floods has hit the Ghor province in central Afghanistan. 50 Afghanis have been reported dead, with 2,000+ houses completely destroyed.



More confirmation of Hanke’s School Boy’s Theory of History: It’s just one damn thing after another.https://t.co/ZqSQDJ64Vt — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 18, 2024

Destruction Caused By Flash Floods

Reports indicate that floods have destroyed homes and infrastructure, and transport routes have been blocked, leaving communities isolated and in urgent need of assistance, Khaama Press reported.

Local authorities, alongside national relief efforts, are mobilizing resources to provide aid to affected areas. However, challenges persist due to the scale and intensity of the flooding. On May 16, Pope Francis urged the international community to help the flood victims in Afghanistan, Vatican News reported.

Pope Francis Prays For Victims

During the general audience, Pope Francis said he was praying for the victims, particularly the children and their families.

In the past few days, at least 300 people have been killed in flooding in 18 districts across at least three provinces in northern Afghanistan. According to the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), hundreds more have been injured, and it is believed that many people remain buried in the mud.