Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani rejects ‘prisoner swap’ again

He said there was a need for a guarantee and the Afghans must be ensured that the Taliban, after the release of their leaders, would implement "a full ceasefire" and that they won't return to the battlefield.

"A nationwide ceasefire is the demand of every citizen," he said.

The President had publicly turned down the plan of prisoner swap set out in the landmark US-Taliban deal signed on February 29 in Doha, aimed at beginning intra-Afghan talks and ending decades of the Afghan war.

But, he said, the government's delegation would defend the "democratic values" of the country in talks with the hardline Islamist militant group.

The Taliban have said they would not talk with the government unless its prisoners are set free as was agreed in the deal with Washington.

"If the prisoners are released, the Islamic Emirate is then ready for the intra-Afghan negotiations on Mar. 10," Taliban spokesperson in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, tweeted on Friday.