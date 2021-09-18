Afghanistan crisis|Series of explosions hit Nangarhar province, Taliban officials among dead: Report

A series of three explosions killed at least three, including Taliban officials on Saturday in Afghanistan's Jalalabad. According to reports, 20 people were injured in the explosion. The explosion that took place in the capital of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province was targeted at Taliban vehicles. Local officials in Nangarhar told Tolo News that the roadside bomb exploded when a Taliban ranger struck it.

Jalalabad is the fifth-largest city of Afghanistan which is about 80 miles from Kabul.

No one immediately took responsibility for the attack Saturday in Jalalabad city, but the increasingly violent Islamic State group affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and are enemies of Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers.

Reports said two Taliban officials were among the dead while the injured comprised mostly civilians. However, it wasn't immediately clear whether Taliban officials were among the dead and wounded.

Also on Saturday a sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding two people, said police officials. The target of the Kabul bomb was not immediately clear.

The explosion comes at a time when Afghanistan is at the centrestage of the world's attention after the Taliban took over the country in an unexpected coup on August 15. Since then, there have been several attacks in the country, including an operation conducted by teh United States, which the US has recently regretted.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said on Friday that its drone strike on August 29 was targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber but many civilians were killed.

"We now know that there was no connection between Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan, that his activities on that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we believed we faced," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the statement.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 03:45 PM IST