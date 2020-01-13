Afghanistan: Bad weather kills 19 in past 24 hours

Kabul: At least 19 people were killed and 16 others injured in the past 24 hours due to heavy snowfall and flash floods in the south and west of Afghanistan, an official said on Monday.

Heavy snowfall began on Saturday and was expected to continue in at least 21 of the country's 34 provinces while the remaining regions can expect to be hit by heavy rains, particularly in the south, Tamim Azimi, a spokesman for the State Ministry for National Disaster Management told Efe news.

Eight people have died in southern Kandahar province after their roofs collapsed in flash floods, Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman for the local government said.

Among the dead were four women, three children and one man.

Another 13 villagers were injured and required evacuation to be treated in a Kandahar hospital.