Afghanistan: 70 killed as Taliban 'celebrates' Panjshir 'victory' with aerial firing

The Taliban fighters on Friday night opened gunshots in the air across the country, which killed over 70 people around Afghanistan, and the numbers may be higher due to the absence of reports from the provinces.

An emergency hospital in Kabul has that confirmed that 17 bodies and 40 wounded people were rushed to the hospital on Friday night, Khaama News reported.

Unconfirmed reports from Jalalabad in Nangarhar province said that 17 people have been killed or wounded in Friday night's gunshots.

The firings which were extremely heavy and horrific were said to have been carried out on the celebration of the reported collapse of Panjshir province, the only defiant province to resist the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the report said.

The Taliban officials, meanwhile, condemned the gunshots and warned of tough repercussions in case repeated. The head of the military commission and son of the founder of the Taliban, Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid, said that Panjshir province has not been taken and no one is allowed to shoot in the air.

He added that the culprits will be arrested and disarmed if the aerial shots are repeated again.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 11:11 PM IST