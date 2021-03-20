7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts northeastern Japan

A strong earthquake of 7.2-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of northeastern Japan at a depth of 60 km on Saturday evening.

Tsunami waves of up to 1 meter have reached the Miyagi Prefecture caost shortly after 6:30 pm, according to NHK.

Two hundred homes in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture were without power, the public broadcaster said. The quake caused the Tohoku Shinkansen to suspend services.