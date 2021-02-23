Japan gets new 'Minister of Loneliness' to battle COVID-induced uptick in suicide cases

In news that is both tragic and novel, Japan has appointed an official as the 'Minister of Loneliness'. The appointment comes as a response to rising suicide rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While loneliness has long been a topic of concern for Japan, the increased isolation brought in as a result of the pandemic has had a chilling effect on the populace.

According to reports, Japanese politician Tetsushi Sakamoto was appointed earlier this month as the Minister of loneliness by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Notably, he is also serving as the country's Minister of State for Measures for Declining Birthrate and several other portfolios pertaining to regional revitalization and civic engagement. Sakamoto has been tasked with identifying the problems and promoting policy measures to alleviate loneliness and suicidal tendencies.

For many years now, news reports have laid great emphasis on the isolated lives led by many in Japan. And while this may only be part of the story, the fact remains that over a million people in Japan face what is called 'hikikomori'. This is a kind of acute social withdrawal, where people refuse to leave their houses or even take part in normal activities such as going to work or school. Even within the confines of their homes they are unlikely to engage with family members.

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic enforcing varying degrees of isolation upon people, the situation has only worsened. For the first time in 11 years, Japan reportedly saw a rise in suicide cases, with women making up a significant part of the statistics.

When one compares the deaths in Japan due to COVID-19 and those that chose suicide, the trend becomes even more frightening. According to reports, in suicide cases in the month of October 2020 superseded the cumulative number of COVID-19 victims till the month of October.

