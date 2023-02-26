e-Paper Get App
6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

According to the USGS, the quake struck Kandrian, Papua New Guinea, on Saturday at 21:24:48 (UTC+05:30) and a depth of 38.2 km.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea | Representative Image
Kandrian, Papua New Guinea experienced an earthquake on Saturday with a magnitude of 6.2, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the quake struck Kandrian, Papua New Guinea, on Saturday at 21:24:48 (UTC+05:30) and a depth of 38.2 km.

The earthquake's epicentre was located at 6.111 degrees south and 149.793 degrees east.

There have been no casualties as of yet. Further information is awaited.

