 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, 30 Injured In Overnight Retaliatory Operations: Afghan Spokesperson
Addressing ISIS-K's presence in the region, Mujahid asserted that after being defeated in Afghanistan, the terrorist organisation relocated and established operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated that 58 Pakistani military personnel were killed and 30 injured during overnight cross-border operations conducted by Afghan forces.

Mujahid claimed that the counterattacks, launched along the contested Durand Line, resulted in the temporary capture of various weapons. He acknowledged Afghan losses as well, stating that nine Afghan fighters died and 16 sustained injuries, while 20 Pakistani military positions were demolished.

The spokesman revealed that the military action ceased around midnight after intervention by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, who requested a halt to hostilities.

Addressing ISIS-K's presence in the region, Mujahid asserted that after being defeated in Afghanistan, the terrorist organisation relocated and established operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He accused Pakistan of ignoring ISIS-K's activities within its borders, claiming Afghanistan has legitimate authority to protect its territorial integrity.

article-image

Mujahid made serious allegations that ISIS-K training facilities operate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with recruits arriving via Karachi and Islamabad airports. He claimed these centers coordinated major terrorist attacks in Iran and Moscow, as well as recent strikes inside Afghanistan.

The spokesman demanded Pakistan surrender key ISIS-K leaders to Afghan authorities.

He also disclosed that Pakistan had proposed sending a diplomatic delegation to Afghanistan, but the Islamic Emirate declined following Thursday's Pakistani airstrikes.

Afghan forces conducted Saturday's retaliatory strikes across multiple provinces bordering the disputed frontier. Mujahid issued a stern warning that any breach of Afghan sovereignty would face immediate retaliation.

