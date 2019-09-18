5-year-old girl goes missing while playing with her brother in New Jersey

On a Monday night, a girl named Dulce Maria Alavez was kidnapped while she was playing with her brother at a Bridgestone park playground. According to a report published by nj.com, Dulce was taken by a light-skinned, probably Hispanic man, nearly 5.6 feet long, wearing a black shirt, red pants and orange sneakers.

Dulce's mother, Noema Alavez reported to police that she drove her kids and one relative to a playground area after 4 p.m. and had just gotten ice cream at a nearby custard stand. Dulce's mother remained in the car with the relative while Dulce and her brother went to play. Almost after 10 minutes, the 3 year old Dulce's brother came back crying. He pointed at the place where his sister and he was playing before she went missing, which consisted of some storage buildings near the playground, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said on Tuesday.

Noema said, “I saw my son crying because someone had threw his ice cream on the floor and after that he started pointing behind those buildings over there. We thought she was just hiding … she was just playing hide and seek." Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant on the front, black and white pants and white shoes, the alert stated. Anyone with information was urged to call 911, the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2857 or the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033,according to the report in nj.com.

Noema looked for her daughter for 10-15 minutes, later called her brother for help, and subsequently launched a missing complaint at police station. Police officials fetched the 1,000 acre park, its adjoining neighbourhoods and nearby Sunset Lake, throughout the day on Tuesday. After which an amber alert was issued at Tuesday night.

An amber alert means a notification to the general public, such as by commercial radio or electronic traffic-condition signs, regarding an abduction of a child. Named after Amber Hagerman, a child who was abducted and murdered in 1996 in Arlington, Texas.