Mumbai: 13-year-old boy fakes kidnapping to divert parents’ attention from poor marks

In a bizarre incident, a 13-year-old boy allegedly faked his kidnapping to divert his parents’ attention from his poor Geography marks at school.

According to the Indian Express, the Sahar police spent 16 hours searching for the supposed kidnappers. The boy confessed to faking the kidnapping after police confronted him with CCTV footage. The incident came to light when the 13-year-old boy on Sunday around 8.30 pm walked inside a Crime Branch office in Ghatkopar and said he was kidnapped by two assailants in a rickshaw and brought to Ghatkopar. The boy claimed that he managed to give kidnappers a slip.

The Crime Branch office in Ghatkopar passed on the information to Sahar police station as the teenager stayed near Marol Naka area. After receiving the information, cops formed three teams to locate the culprits. The 13-year-old boy, a Class VII student, was later brought to the Sahar police station for inquiry. During it, the boy said that on Sunday at around 7.30 pm, he left the house after informing his mother. He said he was going to his classes. But while he was walking, two assailants came from behind, covered his face with a black cloth and took him in a rickshaw.

The boy alleged that he was ferried for a while, but later he heard that one of the two accused had dropped something outside the rickshaw. The boy claimed that as one of the two kidnappers was looking out, he dodged the second kidnapper and slipped away. An officer told the Indian Express that, “Things started unfolding when we started working on the leads he provided. We checked CCTV footage of the area from where he claimed he was kidnapped, but we could clearly see him walking alone.”

While scanning the CCTV footages, the cops saw that the boy was spotted boarding a bus, which made them realise that the boy was lying. Later, the cops confronted him with the CCTV footage, following which he revealed he did it to avoid being scolded by his parents for scoring poor marks in Geography.