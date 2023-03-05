31-year-old US woman who gave birth to 13-year-old boy's baby won't be sent to prison

Representative Image | File

Andrea Serrano, a 31-year-old woman from Colorado who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy last year, will not go to jail, according to reports. She was charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child by the Fountain Police.

However, her lawyers came to a plea deal with prosecutors which forces her to register as a sex offender but keeps her out of jail. Serrano was also pregnant with the teen's baby and gave birth to a baby boy after her arrest.

Boy's mother unhappy with the decision

The survivor's mother, whose son is now 14 years old, is not happy with the deal and feels that her son's childhood has been robbed, and he will have to live with the trauma for the rest of his life. The mother believes that if the genders were reversed in the case, the accused would be facing harsher punishment.

She stated that "I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her."

My son will have to live with trauma for rest of life: Victim's mother

The survivor's mother stated that her son is now having to be a father, and he is a victim who will have to live with the trauma for the rest of his life. The plea deal that allows Serrano to avoid jail time has left many people questioning whether justice has been served in this case.

In this case, the charge of incest, which is a class four felony in Colorado, has been dropped to a lesser charge. Serrano could be sentenced to 10 years to life of 'sex offender intensive supervised probation' by the judge. A hearing in May will determine her probation period.