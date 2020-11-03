3-yr-old miraculously survives under Turkey quake rubble for 91 hrs

Even as hopes of reaching survivors began to fade, rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building on Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

Health Media Fahrettin Koca identified her as 3-year-old Ayda Gezgin on Twitter and shared a video of her inside the ambulance. The child had been trapped inside the rubble for 91 hours since Friday's quake struck in the Aegean Sea and was the 107th person to have been pulled out of collapsed buildings alive.

Ayda's mother did not survive and her body was found amid the wreckage hours later. Her brother and father were not inside the building at the time of the quake.

Rescuer Nusret Aksoy told reporters that he was sifting through the rubble of the toppled eight-floor building when he heard a child's scream and called for silence. He later located the girl in a tight space next to a dishwasher.

The girl waved at him, told him her name and said that she was okay, Aksoy said.

"I got goosebumps and my colleague Ahmet cried," he told HaberTurk television.

Ibrahim Topal, of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation, or IHH said: "My colleague and I looked at each other like 'Did you hear that, too?' We listened again. There was a very weak voice saying something like 'I'm here.' Then we shut everything down, the machines, and started listening again. And there really was a voice."