3 dead, 1 injured after shooting in US state of Maryland

Three people died and another was critically injured after a shooting broke out in Smithsburg, US state of Maryland, police said

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 07:51 AM IST
3 dead, 1 injured after shooting in US state of Maryland | Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP

Washington: Three people died and another was critically injured after a shooting broke out in Smithsburg, US state of Maryland, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported. Officers responded to the Columbia Machine Inc. at around 2:30 p.m, where they found the four victims, the Washington County Sheriff's Office wrote in the latest press release.

The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival. The suspect's vehicle was later encountered by Maryland State Police. Gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and a trooper, according to the release.

Both were injured and transported for medical treatment. There is no confirmed active threat to the community in relation to this incident, the release noted.

Multiple federal agencies have responded to assist in the investigation into the incident.

Smithsburg is about 110 kilometres northwest of Washington, D.C. This is the latest of a series of mass shootings that have rocked the US over the past weeks.

US lawmakers are discussing gun control legislation but whether the talks will bear fruit is unknown.

article-image

