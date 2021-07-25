262 Taliban terrorists killed, 176 injured in 24 hours by Afghanistan forces; nationwide curfew imposed

According to the ministry, security operations are being conducted continuously throughout the country, especially in the territories the Taliban has advanced.

Meanwhile, the government has imposed a curfew across almost all of the country on Saturday in an attempt to stop the Taliban from invading cities.

Apart from Kabul and two other provinces, no movement will be allowed between 10 pm and 4 am.

The fight between the Taliban and Afghanistan government forces has escalated over the last two months as the United States has announced to withdraw its troops from the country.

About 650 US troops are expected to remain in the country to provide security for diplomats after the main American military force completes its withdrawal.

Moreover, several hundred additional US forces will remain at the Kabul airport, potentially until September. They'll assist Turkish troops providing security, a temporary move until a more formal Turkey-led security operation is in place.