26-year-old woman arrested, fined in Philippines for wearing bikini that was too revealing

A 26-year-old Taiwanese tourist was arrested and then fined a hefty amount for wearing a particularly revealing bikini on the beach in Philippines.

According to reports, Lin Tzu Ting, 26, was on holiday with her boyfriend when the pair decided to visit Puka Beach on the island of Boracay. Ting wore a white string bikini for the visit on October 9 - and her choice of outfit soon sparked a controversy. Ting had been warned by staff at her hotel that her swimsuit was inappropriate but she wore it anyway, reported the Philippines News Agency (PNA).

Pictures of her in the bikini soon went viral on social media and caught the attention of the Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group (BIAMRG), who notified the police. "They were told not to by the hotel management, but they said it was a form of art," BIAMRG chief Natividad Bernardino said to PNA. "We have our own cultural values as Filipinos and Asians. They should be able to respect that."

The woman was arrested the next day when she wore another string bikini to the beach. She was tracked down to her hotel by the police and arrested on Thursday, October 10. A police spokesman said she was fined PHP 2,500 (approximately Rs. 3,500) for the "erotic" outfit. The municipality police chief, Jess Baylon, told PNA that while the couple's domestic customs may be different, "they have to respect our culture and tradition, and our proper decorum."