Video of drunken man dancing with a street dog goes viral; netizens share about their pets

The internet has got the perfect combination of a drunk dancer, and a cute dog, of course, the video is gone viral.
A video of a drunken man dancing with a dog in the middle of a street is being talked about on the internet.
The video was found on Reddit, with the caption “when you are drunk and find a dog at a party”. The video shows a dog wagging its tail and running towards a man dancing on the street. On seeing the dog, the man approaches the dog and dances around the animal, snapping his fingers even as the dog appears bemused with his act.
The 45-second long video is being shared on several social media platforms. The video has struck a chord with dog lovers and the small number of people identifying as 'non'-dog lovers. The video has triggered many online reactions, while many found the clip amusing, others confessed that they did the same with their pets.
